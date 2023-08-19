Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Stevanato Group worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STVN opened at €30.96 ($33.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.28.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

