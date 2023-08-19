Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $485.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.