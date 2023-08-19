Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,269 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Workiva worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 65.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

