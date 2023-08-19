Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 9,938 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

