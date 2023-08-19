Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,301,353 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,301,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

