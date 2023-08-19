Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 20,155 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

