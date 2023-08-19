Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,781 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

BMY stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

