Bessemer Securities LLC Buys New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,930. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

