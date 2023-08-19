Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $277.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

