Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.06. 977,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

