Bessemer Securities LLC Has $723,000 Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 1,191,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,800. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.