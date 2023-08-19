Bessemer Securities LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.83. 388,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.92. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $416.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

