Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,588. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

NOW stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $541.50. 837,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

