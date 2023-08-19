Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.14. 4,050,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

