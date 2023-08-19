Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

