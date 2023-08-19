Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.72. 3,063,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

