Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 33,083,167 shares.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

