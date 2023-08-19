Biconomy (BICO) Market Capitalization Tops $133.42 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,610,465 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

