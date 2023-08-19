Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,025,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.