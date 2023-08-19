BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

NYSE:BILL traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $563,510.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after purchasing an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at $210,964,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

