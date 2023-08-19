BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at UBS Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $138.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $9.41 on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,614. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $644,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 3.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BILL by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

