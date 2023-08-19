BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.5-298.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.00 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.82-$1.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.83.

NYSE:BILL opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BILL by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,300,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

