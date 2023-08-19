Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.5 %

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 1,262,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

