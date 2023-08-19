Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Biocept

(Get Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.