Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biocept
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Energy
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.