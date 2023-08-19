Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

