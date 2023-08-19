Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.08. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 49,728 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 294,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

