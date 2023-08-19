Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

