BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. Mizuho lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. 1,343,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 6.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

