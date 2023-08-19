BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $369,984.09

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $321.93 million and $369,984.09 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $25,922.71 or 1.00092726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,974.9182722 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $377,455.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

