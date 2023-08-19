BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $26,083.29 or 1.00074132 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $323.92 million and approximately $381,096.86 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,270.78377481 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $401,383.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.