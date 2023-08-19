Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00095470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00051773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

