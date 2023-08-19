BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.66 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $406.46 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

