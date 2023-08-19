BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

