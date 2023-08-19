BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

BKCC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 449,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,931 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

