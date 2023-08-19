Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BX opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $109.99.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.