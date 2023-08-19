Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Shares Down 0.8%

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 110,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 407,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Blackstone Loan Financing’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.