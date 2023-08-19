Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,689 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 20.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,469. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

