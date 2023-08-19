BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $127.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROST. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.21.

Ross Stores Stock Up 5.0 %

ROST traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,133. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

