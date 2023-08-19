BMO Capital Markets Cuts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.88.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$73.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.65%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

