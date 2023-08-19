BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $523.20 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. BNB has a market cap of $33.21 billion and approximately $523.20 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $215.85 or 0.00829610 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,026 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,179.712254. The last known price of BNB is 214.8175803 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $825,713,796.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.