BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.18 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

