Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 29850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

