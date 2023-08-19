Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

BKNG opened at $3,058.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,862.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,672.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

