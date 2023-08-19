Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAH opened at $113.77 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

