Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.21.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $8.43 on Thursday, reaching $362.74. 86,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.76.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,106. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.