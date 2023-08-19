Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.05.

NYSE BXP opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

