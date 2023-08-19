Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Charles J. Dockendorff Sells 17,079 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

