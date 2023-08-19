Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.53. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

