Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 181,269 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 951.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,269 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

