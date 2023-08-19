Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 19,306 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

