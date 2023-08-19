Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 135,904 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 146.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,904 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,560,000 after buying an additional 904,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,040,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 24.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,868,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 370,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

